Activision Blizzard Stock: Sell-Off Seems Overdone

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has faced the perfect storm of negative headlines of late, causing shares to sink to depths not seen since early 2020. At writing, shares of the video-game firm are down over 35% from their February 2021 highs.

Undoubtedly, the workplace practice crisis has boiled over, with CEO Bobby Kotick taking a big pay cut in response to the firm's latest downward spiral. More recently, the firm announced that its two major upcoming titles, Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, were delayed indefinitely amid ongoing executive departures across the company.

It's a terrible situation for Activision Blizzard. Things have gone from bad to worse. Still, the stock may have fallen too far, too fast. The company may be fighting for its life to retain its remaining talent, but the power of the brands may ultimately pull through in the end.

The company has some enviable brands, including Activision's Call of Duty and cherished Blizzard brands, most notably Diablo. While top releases could be delayed by a year or more, I do think that long-term investors willing to hold through the latest tailspin have a lot to gain, as the firm pushes to improve itself at the corporate governance level.

Indeed, the company will learn a lot from one of the worst years in a while. While nobody knows when Overwatch 2 or Diablo IV will land, I am bullish on ATVI stock from a valuation perspective.

Arguably, a 12-18 month delay in such a triple-A title is far better than releasing a mediocre product that could cause fans to lose faith in the franchise. Blizzard, in particular, doesn't do half-baked games. Whenever it does launch its much-anticipated titles, the fans will likely return, as they put a brutal 2021 in the rear-view mirror.

For now, there remains little to get genuinely excited about and a lot of risks, especially relating to labor. I think such risks have been more than baked into the share price. The colossal plunge in response to significant title delays may have created a magnificent buying opportunity for those looking for a stealth metaverse play. (See Activision Blizzard Stock Charts on TipRanks)

Activision Blizzard: A Play on the Metaverse?

Undoubtedly, the metaverse has been all the rage these days, with Facebook's name-change to Meta Platforms (FB) alongside its profound strategic pivot to focus efforts on building the metaverse.

The metaverse may seem like a distant concept to many, but it could be the next frontier in the entertainment world.

While Meta Platforms has deep enough pockets and enough talent to make the metaverse really come to life, the company needs a stronger gaming presence to bring its social-media users to its version of the metaverse.

Sure, Meta has plans that go beyond gaming, but the firm will likely need to go all-in on gaming if its prospective users are going to justify a hefty investment in a VR or AR headset. Naturally, acquiring a gaming firm like Activision Blizzard makes a lot of sense, as Meta moves into the new frontier.

In any case, Activision Blizzard's Battle Royale-style Call of Duty Warzone seems to have promising metaverse-like attributes. Undoubtedly, if the firm can continue supporting a growing player base, it could have enormous potential come the age of the metaverse.

For now, investors are too focused on the negatives that have already weighed on the stock. For those willing to look beyond this rough year, though, the risk/reward looks good now that analyst expectations have fallen.

Wall Street's Take

According to TipRanks’ consensus analyst rating, ATVI stock comes in as a Buy. Out of 20 analyst ratings, there are 14 Buy recommendations and 6 Hold recommendations.

As for price targets, the average Activision Blizzard price target is $97.50, implying an upside of 43.7%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $75.00 per share to a high of $118.00 per share.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette owned shares of Activision Blizzard at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of Tipranks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. Tipranks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. Tipranks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by Tipranks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.