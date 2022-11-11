Activision Blizzard Stock: Is Waiting for the Microsoft Buyout too Risky Now?

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shareholders are in line to get $95 per share from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) next year if the deal to be acquired is approved by regulators. But many investors don't expect regulators to let it happen, which is why Activision shares trade for a nearly 25% discount to the buyout price. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Travis Hoium break down the risks if the deal falls through, and why some investors might want to take the discounted price and sell now.

*Stock prices used were the after-hours prices of Nov. 7, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 10, 2022.

Activision Blizzard shares trade for a huge discount to the $95 Microsoft has agreed to pay next year, indicating that investors don't think regulators will approve it.



Should shareholders sell now or wait it out? November 11, 2022

