Activision Blizzard says could not reach deal with union at Raven studio

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard ATVI.O said on Tuesday that it was unable to reach agreement with the Communications Workers of America as the union seeks recognition of a unit at its Raven studio.

The U.S. video game company said in a statement that it expects the CWA to file a petition with U.S. National Labor Relations Board for a union election at the studio.

Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision last week.

(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Julia.Love@thomsonreuters.com, @byJuliaLove; 52 (55) 5282-7131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.