US Markets
ATVI

Activision Blizzard says could not reach deal with union at Raven studio

Contributor
Julia Love Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Activision Blizzard said on Tuesday that it was unable to reach agreement with the Communications Workers of America as the union seeks recognition of a unit at its Raven studio.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard ATVI.O said on Tuesday that it was unable to reach agreement with the Communications Workers of America as the union seeks recognition of a unit at its Raven studio.

The U.S. video game company said in a statement that it expects the CWA to file a petition with U.S. National Labor Relations Board for a union election at the studio.

Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision last week.

(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Julia.Love@thomsonreuters.com, @byJuliaLove; 52 (55) 5282-7131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATVI MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular