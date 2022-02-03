US Markets
ATVI

Activision Blizzard reports quarterly adjusted sales below estimates

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc missed market estimates for fourth-quarter adjusted sales on Thursday, as demand for its popular games such as "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" cooled down following the easing of pandemic-related curbs.

The company's quarterly adjusted sales stood at $2.49 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.82 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

