Activision Blizzard Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $508 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $525 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $590 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $2.41 billion from $1.99 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $590 Mln. vs. $477 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.41 Bln vs. $1.99 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.