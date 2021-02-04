Markets
ATVI

Activision Blizzard Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $508 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $525 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $590 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $2.41 billion from $1.99 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $590 Mln. vs. $477 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.41 Bln vs. $1.99 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATVI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More