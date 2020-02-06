Activision Blizzard Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $525 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $685 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $477 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.4% to $1.99 billion from $2.38 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $477 Mln. vs. $696 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.99 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.64 Bln

