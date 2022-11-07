Activision Blizzard Q3 Income Retreats

Markets
(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $435 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $639 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $539 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $1.78 billion from $2.07 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $435 Mln. vs. $639 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.78 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.

