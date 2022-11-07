Activision Blizzard Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $435 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $639 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $539 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $1.78 billion from $2.07 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

