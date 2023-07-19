Activision Blizzard Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $587 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $280 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $724 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.2% to $2.207 billion from $1.644 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $587 Mln. vs. $280 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $2.207 Bln vs. $1.644 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.