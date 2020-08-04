Markets
Activision Blizzard Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $580 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $328 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $631 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.9% to $1.93 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $631 Mln. vs. $409 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,800 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

