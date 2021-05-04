Activision Blizzard Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $619 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $505 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $768 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $2.28 billion from $1.79 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $768 Mln. vs. $591 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.28 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.

