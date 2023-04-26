News & Insights

Markets
ATVI

Activision Blizzard Profit Advances In Q1

April 26, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $740 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $395 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $866 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.5% to $2.38 billion from $1.77 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $740 Mln. vs. $395 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.38 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.