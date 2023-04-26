Activision Blizzard Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $740 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $395 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $866 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.5% to $2.38 billion from $1.77 billion last year.

Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

