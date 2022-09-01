Markets
ATVI

Activision Blizzard Issues Update On Merger Deal - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - In a letter sent to all employees, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick provided an update on the company's progress towards the completion of its merger with Microsoft. With the number of government approvals required, the company still believes the deal is most likely to close in Microsoft's fiscal year ending June of next year.

"We are fortunate to have already received approvals from a couple of countries, and the process with all of the regulators is generally moving along as we expected," Bobby Kotick stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATVIMSFT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular