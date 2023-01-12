Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $76.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 6, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.50, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.23 billion, up 29.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.18, so we one might conclude that Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.