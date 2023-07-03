Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $83.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.45 billion, up 49.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $9.59 billion, which would represent changes of +17.89% and +12.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Activision Blizzard, Inc has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.95 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.12, so we one might conclude that Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.