Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $72.51, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 7, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 29.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.7 billion, down 9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $8.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.66% and -4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.94.

We can also see that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



