Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $79.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.28% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.8 billion, down 12.86% from the prior-year quarter.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $8.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.23% and +2.54%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.05, so we one might conclude that Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ATVI's PEG ratio is currently 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

