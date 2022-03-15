Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $79.51, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.39% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, down 12.86% from the year-ago period.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $8.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.23% and +2.54%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.95.

Investors should also note that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 1.52 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ATVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

