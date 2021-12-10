Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $58.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Activision Blizzard, Inc is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.83 billion, down 7.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $8.74 billion, which would represent changes of +10.37% and +3.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.73, which means Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

