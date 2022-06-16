Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -1.88%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $73.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.3% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Activision Blizzard, Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 50.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.52 billion, down 20.76% from the prior-year quarter.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $7.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.19% and -7.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.1% lower. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.66.

Meanwhile, ATVI's PEG ratio is currently 1.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

