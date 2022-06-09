Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $76.78, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.21% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.97% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.07% in that time.

Activision Blizzard, Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.54 billion, down 19.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $7.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.92% and -6.95%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.76% lower within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Activision Blizzard, Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.92.

It is also worth noting that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.