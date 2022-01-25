Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $79.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 22.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Activision Blizzard, Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, Activision Blizzard, Inc is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.79 billion, down 8.41% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.16% lower. Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.43.

Meanwhile, ATVI's PEG ratio is currently 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.