Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $64.17, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.55% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, Activision Blizzard, Inc is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.83 billion, down 7.36% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.55. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.55.

We can also see that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

