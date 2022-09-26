Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $74.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.68% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 29.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, down 9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $8.02 billion, which would represent changes of -23.66% and -4.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% higher within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.34.

Also, we should mention that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 2.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



