Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $84.95, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.59% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 52.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion, up 24.59% from the year-ago period.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $9.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.13% and +11.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.57, so we one might conclude that Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ATVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

