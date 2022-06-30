Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $77.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.71% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Activision Blizzard, Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Activision Blizzard, Inc is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.52 billion, down 20.76% from the prior-year quarter.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $7.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.19% and -7.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower. Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Activision Blizzard, Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.07.

Investors should also note that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 1.91 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.