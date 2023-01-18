Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $74.48, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 11.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc to post earnings of $1.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.23 billion, up 29.74% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17, so we one might conclude that Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.