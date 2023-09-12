Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $92.13, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Activision Blizzard, Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Activision Blizzard, Inc is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.08 billion, up 13.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $9.66 billion, which would represent changes of +23.17% and +13.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.6% higher within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Activision Blizzard, Inc has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.95 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.95.

Investors should also note that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 2.27 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.