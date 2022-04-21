Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $78.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.01% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.2% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.51% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.8 billion, down 12.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $8.57 billion, which would represent changes of -3.23% and +2.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Activision Blizzard, Inc has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.9 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.2.

Investors should also note that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 1.51 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

