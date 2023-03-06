Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $79.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Activision Blizzard, Inc is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.88 billion, up 27.07% from the year-ago period.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $9.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.54% and +11.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Activision Blizzard, Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.66.

It is also worth noting that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

