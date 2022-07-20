Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $79.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.39% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 49.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.53 billion, down 20.51% from the prior-year quarter.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $7.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.92% and -6.58%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.49, so we one might conclude that Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

