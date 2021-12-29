Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $67.16, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.77% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.83 billion, down 7.36% from the year-ago period.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $8.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.37% and +3.81%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Activision Blizzard, Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.72.

It is also worth noting that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.