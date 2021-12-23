Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $65.16, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.24% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Activision Blizzard, Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, up 10.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.83 billion, down 7.36% from the prior-year quarter.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $8.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.37% and +3.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Activision Blizzard, Inc has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.73 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.14.

We can also see that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

