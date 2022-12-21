Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.89, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had 0% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Activision Blizzard, Inc is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.23 billion, up 29.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $8.18 billion, which would represent changes of -18.28% and -2.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.33, which means Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

