Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $75.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.97% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 48.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion, down 19.76% from the year-ago period.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $7.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.19% and -6.95%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.1% lower. Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Activision Blizzard, Inc has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.45 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.46, which means Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ATVI's PEG ratio is currently 1.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.