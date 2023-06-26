Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $83.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.01%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 81.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.45 billion, up 49.59% from the year-ago period.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $9.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.89% and +12.62%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.78% higher. Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.1, which means Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ATVI's PEG ratio is currently 2.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.