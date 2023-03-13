Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $78.14, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 55.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.88 billion, up 27.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $9.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.54% and +11.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower. Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Activision Blizzard, Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.24.

We can also see that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ATVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI)

