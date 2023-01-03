Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $76.88, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.50, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.23 billion, up 29.68% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Activision Blizzard, Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.33, which means Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ATVI's PEG ratio is currently 2.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

