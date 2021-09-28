Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $76.33, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.04% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.36%.

ATVI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ATVI is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.88 billion, up 6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $8.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.37% and +4.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ATVI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher within the past month. ATVI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, ATVI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.59. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.59.

Investors should also note that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 1.26 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

