Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $76.24, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 50.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.52 billion, down 20.76% from the prior-year quarter.

ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $7.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.46% and -7.05%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Activision Blizzard, Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.5, which means Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

