Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $79.54, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.09% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 13.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, down 12.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $8.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.23% and +2.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Activision Blizzard, Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.1, so we one might conclude that Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 1.52 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

