Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $64.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.04% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Activision Blizzard, Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, up 10.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.83 billion, down 7.36% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.3, which means Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

