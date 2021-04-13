Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.63% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATVI was $96.14, representing a -8.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.53 and a 60.18% increase over the 52 week low of $60.02.

ATVI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). ATVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.83. Zacks Investment Research reports ATVI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.45%, compared to an industry average of 24.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATVI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATVI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATVI as a top-10 holding:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)

Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWCO with an increase of 33.57% over the last 100 days. HERO has the highest percent weighting of ATVI at 6.27%.

