Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $77.22, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.23% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc to post earnings of $1.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.23 billion, up 29.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Activision Blizzard, Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.46, which means Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ATVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

