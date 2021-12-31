Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $66.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 17.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, up 10.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.83 billion, down 7.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $8.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.37% and +3.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.08, which means Activision Blizzard, Inc is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ATVI's PEG ratio is currently 1.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.