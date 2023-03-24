Markets
ATVI

Activision Blizzard Gains After UK Competition Authority Softens Probe Into Deal With Microsoft

March 24, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade after the British competition authority narrowed the scope of its probe into the proposed Microsoft-Activision deal.

The authority said it is no longer concerned that the proposed $75 billion deal could lessen competition in console gaming.

Currently, shares are at $85.45, up 7.24 percent from the previous close of $79.68 on a volume of 7,096,150.

