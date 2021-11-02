Markets
Activision Blizzard FY And Q4 EPS Outlook Misses Street Estimates

(RTTNews) - The gaming company, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), provided both full-year and fourth-quarter outlooks on Tuesday after posting a better income year-over-year. However, the company's forecasts are currently below Street view. For the full year, the company sees earnings of $3.27 per share. On an adjusted basis, the expected earnings are $3.70 per share. On average 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the earnings to be $3.83 per share. The company projection for revenue for the full year is $8.66 billion. The analysts estimate revenue of $8.80 billion. For the fourth quarter, the company forecast for the earnings is $0.54 per share which becomes $0.62 after adjustments. Analysts currently estimates earnings of $1.39 per share. The company sees revenue of $2.02 billion. Analysts' forecast came in at $2.93 billion for the fourth quarter.

