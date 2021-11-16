US Markets
ATVI

Activision Blizzard board backs CEO amid misconduct allegations at company

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Activision Blizzard's board backed Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick after a report on Tuesday said the videogame company's boss had known about sexual misconduct allegations at the company.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard's ATVI.O board backed Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick after a report on Tuesday said the videogame company's boss had known about sexual misconduct allegations at the company.

"The board remains confident that Bobby Kotick appropriately addressed workplace issues brought to his attention," the directors said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Kotick did not inform the company's board about the alleged misconduct or the out-of-court settlement with the employee who reported the incident to the human resources department and supervisors at Sledgehammer Games, an Activision-owned studio.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATVI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular