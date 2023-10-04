Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Launch Warcraft Rumble on Nov 3

Activision Blizzard ATVI recently announced that Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile action strategy game developed by Blizzard Entertainment, is set to launch worldwide on Nov 3, with a live presentation at BlizzCon.



In Warcraft Rumble, players will be able to experience a new and exciting mobile gaming sensation set in the world of Azeroth. The game allows players to build and command miniature armies composed of famous heroes, villains and creatures from the Warcraft universe. Some notable characters mentioned in the announcement include Jaina Proudmoore, Grommash Hellscream, Hogger and more.



Players can engage in strategic battles in various gameplay modes, both solo and against other players. The game features a single-player campaign with distinct strategic challenges, player-versus-player systems, dungeons and other modes to cater to players of all skill levels.



Blizzard Entertainment is also running a promotion leading up to the game's launch. Throughout the month of October, the company will be giving away 3D-printer blueprints for Warcraft Rumble Minis on "Mini Mondays". Each week, a new family of Minis and their blueprints will be featured, along with tips on how to make the most of their unique abilities.



Additionally, players who complete the tutorial within two weeks of the game's launch will receive a set of four mecha-themed items to customize their in-game profiles and armies. Players can pre-register to be notified when Warcraft Rumble becomes available.



In World of Warcraft, players will be able to find Warcraft Rumble arcade machines in the taverns of the four major Dragonflight zones as well as Valdrakken, Orgrimmar and Stormwind. By gathering hidden Rumble Coins and Rumble Foils in World of Warcraft, players can unlock and customize a total of seven collectible Minis from Warcraft Rumble.



Blizzard Entertainment will provide more information about Warcraft Rumble on its worldwide launch day during BlizzCon, which is set to take place at the Anaheim Convention Center and will be streamed live on BlizzCon.com.

Franchise Strength to Boost Top-Line Growth

This announcement highlights Blizzard's efforts to expand the Warcraft universe into the mobile gaming space, offering fans a new way to engage with their favorite characters. In second-quarter 2023, Blizzard revenues (44.3% of revenues) totaled $1049 million, up 169% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Blizzard had 26 million MAUs as of Jun 30, 2023, down 3.7% year over year. Diablo IV on mobile and PC contributed to Blizzard’s second-quarter net bookings growth and is expected to further add to net bookings in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter net bookings is currently pegged at $2.07 billion, indicating an increase of 13.3% year over year.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has narrowed its focus onto its biggest franchises — Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch. It also owns classic series like Starcraft, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Tony Hawk and Guitar Hero — franchises that may see new life under Microsoft’s MSFT ownership. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority has finally approved the acquisition, albeit provisionally. Under this new deal, Microsoft will not acquire the cloud gaming rights held by ATVI. Instead, the cloud gaming rights will be sold to an independent third party, Ubisoft Entertainment SA UBSFY, before the deal is completed.



However, competition from the likes of Electronics Arts EA is an overhang. EA is set to launch EA SPORTS’ NHL 24 on Oct 6. Enhanced cross-play has been introduced by NHL 24 within Hockey Ultimate Team and World of Chel, allowing players to compete and collaborate across same-generation consoles.



Last week, EA launched EA SPORTS FC 24 which comes with some notable features like HyperMotionV and SAPIEN player modes. The inauguration of EA SPORTS FC MOBILE and EA SPORTS FC ONLINE, alongside EA SPORTS FC 24, signifies an exciting new chapter for the football world.

