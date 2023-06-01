Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Reveals Candy Crush Event Winner

Activision Blizzard ATVI recently announced the winner of the Candy Crush All Star Tournament 2023. Jay, aged 51, beat millions of players in an intense showdown during the live final of Candy Crush Saga's All Star championship in London.



As the winner of Candy Crush All Star 2023, Jay received the grand prize of $100,000 and a custom-designed championship ring from renowned jeweler, Icebox. The thrilling competition centered around collecting the highest number of purple All Star Candies in a gripping head-to-head clash.



In commemoration of King's 20th anniversary, the Candy Crush All Star Tournament spanned over two months. The competition involved quarter and semi-finals to narrow down the participants to the top 10. Advancement to the final required contestants to accumulate a high number of purple All Stars Candies.



To celebrate this milestone, the finalists, accompanied by a guest of their choice, enjoyed an all-expenses paid trip to London and a victory dinner. As part of this extraordinary experience, they also enjoyed a week-long stay in a luxurious London hotel room adorned with candy-themed decor. Furthermore, the finalists were given an exclusive "behind the candy curtain" tour of King's London headquarters, adding to the unique nature of their visit.

Activision Blizzard’s King to Boost Top Line

Operating under the umbrella of Activision Blizzard, King is a prominent interactive entertainment company. Recognized as the creator of the immensely popular Candy Crush franchise and other successful mobile games like Farm Heroes Saga, King has established itself as a leading player in the industry.



Candy Crush has consistently held the top-grossing position on U.S. app stores for the past five years. King's games garnered an impressive 243 million monthly active users as of first-quarter 2023. The company operates game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin, with additional offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta.



King recently announced that it is making more engaging games using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company wants to use AI to transform the whole company rather than just the games. To help integrate AI even better, King is bringing in more people with its acquisition of Peltarion last year.



Shares of Activision Blizzard have gained 4.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s increase of 4.9% in the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATVI’s second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at a profit of 90 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 83.67%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 44.49%.

Currently, Activision Blizzard carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector, which investors can consider are Cinemark CNK, Crocs CROX and DraftKings DKNG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



Shares of Cinemark have gained 84.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cinemark’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $868.74 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 16.75%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, which has increased by 9 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of Crocs have gained 3.6% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.56%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.96 per share, which has decreased by 4 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of DraftKings have gained 104.9% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DraftKings’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $714.58 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 53.28%. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 29 cents per share.





