Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. The publisher of some of the most well-known game titles in the gaming industry, including Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, must answer whether it can still pay to play ATVI stock.

Activision bounced back in 2019 as its stock rose 27%, following a brutal 2018 during which it declined 26% including a 40% plunge in the last three months of the year. The decline was driven by the emerging popularity battle royale games such as Fortnite which have leapfrogged the traditional console and mobile games Activision relies on. But Activision’s prospects in 2020 are looking even much better, thanks to the rise of esports which saw revenue top $1 billion globally in 2019.

Looking to better position itself to be the leader of the esports market, the company recently announced a new partnership with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) where its esports leagues will stream exclusively on YouTube. The deal also includes a cloud agreement where Activision’s online gaming will be powered by Google Cloud. How much of a growth catalyst this deal becomes remains to be seen. But as evidenced by the ATVI’s consensus Buy rating the investment thesis is now more optimistic.

Needless to say, the company on Thursday must guide in a manner that affirms this confidence. In the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects Activision to earn $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.29 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion. For the full year, earnings are expected to decline 15% to $2.21 per share, while full-year revenue of $6.37 billion would decline 12.2% year over year.

The estimated full-year decline in revenue underscores the struggle Activision, and for that matter video game makers in general, experienced due to the decline of console games. And this is where the esports can close that gap. So beyond the top- and bottom-line numbers on Thursday, Wall Street will focus on user engagement and the excitement generated by esports which is predicted to become a multibillion-dollar industry and could attract audience of 645 million in the next three years.

It’s for this reason, among others, Activision is broadly expected to return to revenue growth in fiscal 2020, during which revenue could rise by double digits to north of $7 billion. Likewise, earnings are expected to rise by as much as 18%. In other words, Activision might have already seen the worst of its struggles. And on Thursday investors will want to be convinced of precisely that same thing.

In terms of valuation, Activision stock currently trading at $60 — down from its 2018 high of $84 — is cheap relative to is video game peers Electronic Arts (EA) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO). So investors who are looking for a bounce-back candidate with wind in its sails (and sales) can do well playing Activision.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.